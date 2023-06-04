External settlement | The auditing company found several problems with the money use of the outgoing provincial director of Uusimaa

The chairman of the Uusimaa provincial government, Markku Markkula, ordered an investigation from KPMG after HS reported on provincial director Ossi Savolainen’s use of money.

Auditing company KPMG has completed its report on the marketing, communication, lobbying and representation of the Uusimaa Federation.

Chairman of the Provincial Board Markku Markkula (kok) ordered an external investigation after HS made a request for information and published by the provincial director of the broad article Ossi Savolainen of vip purchases.

The provincial government will hold an extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss the report. The report is also of interest to the union’s audit committee, which is finalizing financial statement information for the county council meeting in June.

HS told in January, that in recent years the provincial director has repeatedly acquired VIP tickets from the background company of the close baseball team Hyvinkää Tahko Tahko Pesis oy. Some purchases have also been made from Hyvinkään Tahko ry.

Savolainen considers that he has acted appropriately in procurement.

KPMG, which conducted the investigation, confirms the findings of HS’s January news. According to KPMG, Savolainen has also exceeded his procurement authority in various procurements, and has made decisions on direct procurements, even if the procurement amount would have required tendering for the service.

Baseball cooperation According to KPMG’s report, Hyvinkää Tahko’s various companies and associations have bypassed the provincial government. No decisions can be found in the minutes of the board for the years 2018–2022 about centralizing the welfare work for the well-to-do club community.

Savolainen has made purchases both from Hyvinkään Tahko Superpesis oy, Tahko Pesis oy, but also from Hyvinkään Tahko ry, of which he has acted as chairman.

Savolainen only filed a declaration of affiliation with the Uusimaa union in January of this year, which shows the Tahko connection.

“The board has been given information about the procurements via an email link, from which the decisions could be examined. But how could we have identified freezing when the Tahko connection was not known”, asks the vice-chairman of the provincial board Minerva Krohn (green).

Minerva Krohn (green), vice-chairman of the provincial board of the Uusimaa federation, and Markku Markkula (kok), disagree with the conclusions of KPMG’s report.

Expenses for the county association, a total of more than 63,000 euros has been accumulated from the events of Tahko’s club community. Based on the procurement recommendations of the county association that tightened in 2018 and the provincial director’s code of conduct, direct procurements of more than 10,000 euros should have been exceptional.

They should have been done only in special cases and in cooperation with the administration’s procurement support person.

Annual purchases from Tahko’s various operators have in many years exceeded 10,000 euros.

Markkula emphasizes that he is satisfied that the report by the external expert is thorough and comprehensive.

According to his interpretation, the report shows that there are no abuses.

“Still, from this we get a lot of valuable recommendations for improving the union’s processes and written instructions,” he states.

KPMG does not comment on the possible stay of the provincial director in his report, even though he has bought services from a club association, one of which he has been the chairman of.

The provincial government’s wish was that the external investigation would also reveal the absence of the provincial director in the Tahko cooperation.

“KPMG’s report is lacking in these respects. In terms of trust, this is significant,” commented Krohn.

According to Chairman Markkula, the authors of the report have had no comments on this matter.

“These purchases haven’t harmed the union, and the amounts are small. These have served stakeholder group work. This is more of a moral issue that we should address within the union by clarifying the processes, and we will probably have a discussion about it in the provincial government.”

Markkula believes that it would be much clearer in such purchases, which may cause interpretation, if someone other than Savolainen himself was preparing and approving the purchase.

“It is a serious matter on a principled level if a person appears in two roles. We need to discuss this in the government.”

A separate report based on that, the provincial director has made quite a lot of direct purchases, which should have been tendered according to the union’s own instructions. He has also made more expensive acquisitions than he would have been authorized to do.

In 2017, Savolainen accepted a 600,000 euro contract for the services of the Helsinki Center in St. Petersburg. In accordance with the rules valid in the union at that time, his procurement authorization reached a maximum of 75,000 euros.

However, according to KPMG’s assessment, supporting the St. Petersburg Helsinki Center was in accordance with the strategy of the regional association and justified at that time. Cooperation with St. Petersburg ended last year when Russia attacked Ukraine.

Uusimaa the association has purchased expert services from China by decision of the regional director. In accordance with the Savolainen decision, the service purchase has been made as a direct purchase, and they have been justified by previous good experiences with the service provider.

The purchase of a total of 29,500 euros was notified to the provincial government in November 2019. The service order with Mingle China or FinC Trade Platform has not been separately discussed at the provincial board meetings.

Nor have service providers been specifically mentioned in the situation reviews dealing with international joint partnerships.

China’s professional service contracts with the same companies have also been extended in 2020. All in all, a total of 94,200 euros of services have been procured from Mingle China during the three years 2019–2022. This exceeds the national threshold value of the Procurement Act, and the procurement should have been tendered.

Chairman Markkula believes that the provincial government should clarify the guidelines.

“My own conclusion is that we need to improve our processes when it comes to compliance with procurement limits and the related written justifications. It is still important to understand that these are part of the operational activities of the personnel and that is why procurement has been delegated.”

Markkula emphasizes that it is not the task of the provincial government to intervene in all procurements, but only in the largest ones. The board must also consider that the jointly approved strategy is followed.

Krohn wonders what improving processes will help in this situation.

“If it has been instructed that procurement be done in a certain way, then do we now give instructions that you follow the instructions.”

The county association according to HS’s information, the rental arrangement of the Brussels apartment intended for the use of employees has caused criticism in the county association’s office.

However, KPMG’s conclusion is that the subletting of the rental apartment purchased by Chairman Markkula has followed the agreements made.

Markkula acquired a rental apartment while working in the presidency of the EU Committee of the Regions 2015–2017. In 2015, the provincial director Savolainen approved a sublease agreement, according to which the association pays 700 euros per month for the apartment. New furniture was also purchased for the apartment with the union’s money.

Since July 2021, the association has paid 90 percent of the apartment’s rent, or 1,260 euros per month.

KPMG in his report, he also reviews marketing cooperation, which, like baseball, is focused on Savolainen’s home municipality of Hyvinkää.

The Federation of Uusimaa has participated in the costs of the Red Carpet film festival with a total of 142,000 euros in the years 2017–2022, based on the decisions of the provincial director.

Individual procurement decisions have been notified to the provincial government by email. These acquisitions have not been discussed at the provincial board meetings.

According to the union’s communication principles, the provincial director is responsible for the union’s communication. However, KPMG points out that Red Carpet’s selection as a long-term partner of the regional association cannot be justified from the perspective of communication principles.

The provincial government has also not dealt with the production support given by the union for the Kylmä syl TV series. The provincial director has decided on a production subsidy of 18,600 euros in 2021. The bill has been approved by the chairman of the provincial board, Markku Markkula.

According to the official’s decision, Uusimaa’s union has had the right to use the material of the TV series produced in Porvoo in its marketing. According to KPMG, it is not possible to unequivocally establish the connection with the objectives of the operation.