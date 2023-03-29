Tsai Ing-wen travels through Central America and will pass through the USA; China threatens retaliation

the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wensaid that theexternal pressure” will not prevent the island from developing international relations. She left this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) for a trip to Central America and the United States. The information is from Reuters.

Taiwan is governed independently, but China considers it part of its territory, as a breakaway province. The trip takes place when the voltage between Taiwan and Beijing is high. As the island approaches the USAthe Chinese use political and military means to try to pressure Taiwan to accept its sovereignty.

According to Taiwanese presidential office spokesman Lin Yu-chan, Tsai will visit New York and Los Angeles as part of her scheduled trip to Guatemala and Belize. She returns to the island on April 7th.

The Taiwanese government did not say whether Tsai would meet with the head of US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. China has threatened to retaliate if such a meeting takes place.

“External pressure will not stop our determination to open ourselves to the world.”, Tsai told reporters before boarding. “We are calm and confident, we will not give in or provoke. Taiwan will firmly walk the path of freedom and democracy.”continued. “Although this path is difficult, Taiwan is not alone.”

Kevin McCarthy is leader of the Republican Party. He was elected on January 7 to preside over the US House, a position previously held by the Democrat Nancy Pelosi. She left the House presidency after her party lose most of the House in November 2022.

In August of last year, Pelosi made a visit to Taiwan. During its stay, China carried out a series of military operations clusters around the island. At the time, the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping announced sanctions against Pelosi and the suspension of cooperation agreements signed with the US.

Guatemala and Belize are among the 14 countries that maintain official links with Taiwan. On March 15, Honduras announced who would establish diplomatic relations with the Chinawhich should affect the Honduran government’s traditional association with Taiwan.

At the twitterTsai said the motto of this trip –“meeting democratic partners, fostering shared prosperity”– expresses the determination of the island government “to promote deeper exchanges and cooperation” with allies.

FORMER PRESIDENT IN CHINA

The former president of Taiwan Ma Ying-jeou he said on Tuesday (28.mar) that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and share the same ancestors. He started on monday (27.mar) a 12-day historic visit to China.

This is the first visit by a former Taiwanese leader to the country since 1949, when the end of a civil war led to a split between the island and the mainland.

“We sincerely hope that both sides [China e Taiwan] work together to seek peace, avoid war and strive to revitalize China”, said Ma. “This is an unavoidable responsibility of the Chinese people on both sides of the Straits, and we must work hard.”

Ma Ying-jeou is a senior member of Taiwan’s party Kuomintang, of opposition. He has already held a meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingin Singapore in late 2015, shortly before his country elected its current president Tsai Ing-wen.

The vice president of Kuomintang, Andrew Hsia, visited Beijing in February. He met with CPC (Communist Party of China) senior leader Wang Huning. That trip was criticized by the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party), which governs Taiwan, accusing the Kuomintang of wanting “sell” Taiwan.

In February, Chinese authorities went to the island country for the 1st time since the beginning of the pandemic. They participated in the Lantern Festival, which celebrates the 1st full moon of the Lunar New Year.