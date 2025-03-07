External otitis, diffuse external otitis or the swimmer is the inflammation that affects the skin of the external auditory duct, normally, by a bacterial or fungal infection (fungal). It is very frequent in summer and mainly affects children, elderly people and population with cognitive deficit. It is not serious but it is painful and causes transitory disability.

Causes of external otitis

Excess moisture trapped in the external auditory duct

The infection produced by the external otitis or otitis of the swimmer usually occurs by the accumulation of humidity trapped in the external auditory duct that connects the external ear, where the hearing begins, to the internal ear or middle ear.

Under normal conditions, the external auditory duct stopping forms an oily protective barrier with antibacterial and antifungal activity. When there is an alteration that barrier, for example, due to the accumulation of moisture from showers, bathrooms, hot springs, swimming pools, environments or humid climates … the proliferation of microorganisms such as the ‘Staphylococcus aureus’, the ‘aeruginosa pseudomra’ and, even, ‘candida’ occurs. Cleaning of the ears for the extraction of the wax can also alter that protective layer.

There are several types of external otitis:

– Diffuse external otitis. It is the most frequent and usually occurs in children between five and twelve years. It is also frequent in swimmers.

– Located external otitis. It is produced by the formation of a boil in the external auditory duct and usually appears by ‘Staphylococcus aureus’. There is pain, loss of hearing, redness and inflammation on the wall of the auditory duct.

– otomycosis or outer otitis. It is produced by saprophyte fungi such as the ‘candida albicans’ or the ‘Aspergillus Niger’. They may appear due to prolonged treatment with antibiotic otic drops or continuous exposure to water. This changes the pH of the external ear duct and, together with the heat, provides the appropriate conditions for the growth of fungi.

– Eccematous external otitis. It is a dermatitis with redness of the skin, peeling and itching of the external auditory duct. It is related to atopic, seborrheic or contact dermatitis, lupus, psoriasis and stress among other conditions.

– Malignant external otitis. It is aggressive and very serious. It produces a temporary bone infection, one of the bones of the skull, which can be extended to other tissues in the area and even affect the cranial nerves. The ear pain is very intense and is associated with headache.

Symptoms of external otitis

Pain and lack of hearing among others

External otitis usually occurs quickly, normally, in 48 hours of severe ear (otalgia), serous or purulent secretion in the ear (otorrhea), sensation of heat in the area, pain when chewing and even itching. There is also hearing loss or little audition and/or covered ear sensation.

External otitis diagnosis

Otoscopy, sample and image tests

The pediatrician, the family doctor, the emergency doctors and the otolaryngologists, in addition to making a questionnaire to obtain the description of symptoms, will take an ear exam with an otoscope. You can also take a sample of secretions or earwax with a sterile swab to study under the microscope. If the eardriatras, family doctors and emergency doctors are not visualized, the case will be derived to the otolaryngologist.

If evidence is suspected of malignant otitis, image tests such as scintigraphy and a computerized tomography (TC) will be requested. A culture should be made to determine which cause and antibiotic sensitivity.

Treatment and medication of external otitis

Anti -inflammatories, local heat and otic drops

The choice treatments against the different types of external otitis are:

– Diffuse external otitis. It is treated with anti -inflammatories, local heat and otic drops administered in a dose of three drops two or three times a day. It is important to apply them correctly. In some cases oral antibiotics will be necessary. The treatment lasts between seven and ten days. The patient should avoid wetting the affected ear during that time.

– Located external otitis. It is treated with local heat, oral antibiotrapy and surgical drainage if necessary.

– otomycosis or outer otitis. The treatment is performed by the otolaryngologist under microscope with aspiration of the filament structures of the fungi (hyphae) and cotton stops of earwax. Topical antimicotics will be prescribed for a couple of weeks and then follow up. To prevent recurrences, solutions with boric acid or salicylates can be recommended.

– Eccematous external otitis. It is the base dermatological disease with topical corticosteroids. They can also be prescribed antihistamines, acidifying drops to restore the pH of the external ear duct and desiccant in case of wet fissures. Given the risk of permanent loss of the auditory function (hearing loss) a surgical solution can be raised: canaloplasty.

– Malignant external otitis. Starting treatment is the application of an intravenous antibiotic of broad spectrum. The treatment is maintained until a second gammography test shows that the infection is overcome. If there are injuries, abscess or bone kidnapping, debridement surgery can be indicated to eliminate dead, damaged or infected tissue.

Prevention of external otitis

Dry the ears well and remove the water by tilting the head

Otitis prevention measures are key to avoiding the appearance of an external otitis:

– You have to dry the ears after the shower, the bathroom, the bathroom in the pool or on the beach … with the tip of the towel tilting the head to each side to favor the exit of the water.

– It is important to protect the ears with protective plugs to bathe on the beach or pool.

– It is convenient to chew in the take -off and landing of a plane trip and also during the long trips by car to cancel the pressure effect.

– Avoid strong noises and short distance, especially for a long time.

– Do not use cotton sticks for the cleaning of the ears.