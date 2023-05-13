External night streaming and live TV: where to see the second and last episode in rerun on Rai 3

This evening, 13 May 2023, on Rai 3 at 21.20 the second and last episode of reruns of Interno notte will be broadcast, the event series directed by Marco Bellocchio which recounts the tragic days of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, seen through the multiple points of view of the characters who were protagonists and victims of that tragedy. In all, two episodes in prime time, on 12 and 13 May 2023, with three episodes per evening. “Esterno Notte” has been described as “A Shakespearean drama in six acts” by Le Monde, “A great series that is also great cinema. Undoubtedly one of the events of the new season” from Le Nouvel Observateur; while of the director, Liberation wrote: “Marco Bellocchio transforms lead into gold by revisiting a national trauma thanks to a masterful and ferocious series that above all resembles a river film in six acts”. Where to see Outside Night on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series will be broadcast on 12 and 13 May 2023 at 21.20 on Rai 3.

Outdoor night live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all the programs aired on Rai from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs via an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch External Night on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 3? In all, two episodes of three episodes each (six episodes in total) will be broadcast: on 12 and 13 May 2023 in prime time. Here is the complete schedule:

First episode: Friday 12 May 2023, 9.20 pm TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Saturday 13 May 2023, 9.20 pm TODAY

How long (duration) is each episode of External Night? The various episodes will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 21.20 to 00.10. The duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours (including advertising breaks).