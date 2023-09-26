There will be an external investigation into possible conflicts of interest by Roelof Kruize, the former director of Waternet. This is what Amsterdam councilor Melanie van der Horst (Water, D66) and dike councilor Joyce Sylvester (PvdA) of the Amstel, Gooi en Vecht (AGV) water board, for whom Waternet carries out the water tasks, wrote in a letter to the municipal council and the general management of AGV.

The reason for the investigation is “recent media reporting” about Kruize, Waternet said in the letter. NRC revealed last week that Kruize had conferences organized for more than thirty years by the Moorga company, which was in the name of himself, his wife and later their son. He did this through management positions in the water sector. The conferences were partly paid for with public money, including from water boards, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the municipality of Amsterdam. Kruize never reported internally his additional position at Moorga, according to Waternet.

At the end of last week, Kruize resigned as a result of the reports in NRC director of World Waterneta foundation that provides support abroad with knowledge about water management.

Fact-finding

The purpose of the current investigation into the former director, according to the municipality and the water board, is to “bring the facts into view” and “if it turns out that there is unlawfulness, whether all measures have been taken to prevent this in the future.”

Kruize was general manager of Waternet from 2006 to 2022. Upon his departure, the organization was left in chaos: Waternet is struggling with significant financial deficits, serious IT problems and risky backlogs in maintenance of dikes, bridges and locks.