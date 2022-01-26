A strong rise in European stock exchanges and US stock futures indices supports a new appreciation of the Ibovespa, which yesterday surpassed the important mark of 110 thousand points. The advance in commodity prices also reinforces risk appetite. However, some instability may occur, given that the day’s agenda is full of indicators and events capable of influencing business.

The main disclosure is the outcome of the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), at 4 pm, and an interview with President Jerome Powell, which may give clues about the pace of interest rate hikes starting in March. . Still on investors’ radar are the US corporate balance sheets for the fourth quarter, the tension between Russia and Ukraine and, in Brazil, the IPCA-15, which came out this morning.

For André Rolha, leader of fixed income and foreign exchange products at Venice Investimentos, much of the expectation regarding the Fed is already incorporated in the markets. “It should signal that the interest rate will start to rise in March and that the rate will rise at least three more times. What is not possible is to continue with high inflation as it is in the US, while the economy/activity continues to grow. It is a necessary evil.”

Yesterday, the Bovespa index rose 2.10%, closing at 110,203.77 points, the highest level since October 20, 2021. of 115 thousand points, when the market can gain greater traction”, evaluates the chief economist of ModalMais, Álvaro Bandeira, in a morning commentary.

“There are many buying opportunities, many bargains, this explains the mismatched performance of the stock exchanges”, explains in a note the chief economist at BV, Roberto Padovani. In this scenario, the spot dollar broke the R$5.45 floor, closing at R$5.4352 (-1.24%). The indication for the opening, according to the economist, is positive, however, in a highly volatile environment.

In addition to looking for signs on American monetary policy, investors evaluate the IPCA-15 to guide their estimates for the Selic rate. For the February Copom, they indicate an increase of 1.50 percentage points. Therefore, the basic interest would go to 10.75% per year.

The IPCA-15 in January, which slowed to 0.58%, from 0.78%, may give some impetus to actions related to consumption on B3. However, the indicator was above the median of the Broadcas Projections survey, of 0.45%. The estimates collected ranged from 0.35% to 0.73%. In addition, the rate accumulated in 12 months remains in double digits, at 10.20%, and the spread was 74.4% in January, from 68.9% in December, informs ASA Investments.

“Despite the slowdown, the composition of the result remains poor, with high Diffusion (74.4%) and significant pressure on the underlying component of Services and Industrial Goods”, evaluates in a note the Macro & Strategy team of BTG Pactual digital, considering that, in the short term, “the most negative balance of risks for the local market.”

At 10:50 am, the Ibovespa rose 1.47%, to 111,828.78 points, after an intraday high of 112,350.64 points (up 1.95%), after starting trading at 110,206.50 points (zero variation).

