Forensic investigators exhumed a body from a mass grave in Bucha on Friday. Genya Savilov (AFP)

The Bucha massacre and the carnage at the Kramatorsk station are two bloody episodes caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It can be argued which is the most terrible, but both are part of a new ideological context that resembles the Kremlin’s policy to the Final Solution policy of Nazi Germany, only now instead of the Jews the target to annihilate is the Ukrainians. and the very idea of ​​the Ukrainian, which is equated with the Nazi in the texts of Russian propagandists and politicians.

with the title What should Russia do with Ukraine?, the official Russian agency RIA published on April 3 an article signed by Timofei Sergueitsev, presented as an expert in political technologies, philosopher and methodologist. In it, it is stated that “denazification” has already become “practice” in Ukraine and is a procedure “necessary when an important part of society – possibly its majority – has been dominated and attracted to its politics by the Nazi regime” . That is, when the hypothesis that “the people is good and the government is bad” does not work. The denazification strategy exposed by the author would be carried out under the direction of “a special permanent body” created for 25 years and contemplates the “total” disappearance of the word “Ukraine” in a “historically Russian” territory. This territory would be divided into popular republics loyal to Moscow, where the “denazification authorities” would administer the necessary punishments so that the local population “atone” for the hostile attitude towards Russia.

Against the background of rigorous censorship in Russia, the dissemination of such extreme positions in an official agency indicates that those responsible for their publication did not at least see nothing objectionable in them. The text is eloquent: by denazification it means “the set of activities in relation to the mass of the Nazified population, which technically cannot be subjected to direct punishment as war criminals.”

“The Nazis who have taken up arms must be annihilated to the maximum on the battlefield. There is no need to make a substantial difference between the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the so-called national battalions, and those who have joined these two types of military formations for territorial defense,” says Sergueitsev, a supporter of “total purging.” “All organizations related to the practice of Nazism must be liquidated and banned.” “In addition to the leadership, an important part of the masses is guilty, who are passive Nazis or accomplices of Nazism. They supported and surrendered to Nazi power, ”he sentences.

The “just punishment” of this part of the population is “bearing the inevitable burdens of a just war against the Nazi system.” The “re-education” of the masses will be done through “ideological repression” and political, cultural and educational “severe censorship”.

Only “the victors” (that is, Russia for the author) can carry out this denazification through a policy that “cannot be liberal” or apply a “Marshall plan”.

The denazification will be carried out “for at least one generation”. “Ukrainian Nazism [en tanto que desarrollo del ‘nazismo europeo’ y el ‘racismo americano’] entails […] a greater threat to the world and to Russia than German Nazism in its Hitlerian version.”

“Ukraine is not possible as a nation state.” “The Ukrainian is an artificial anti-Russian construction that does not even have its own civilizing content and is an element subordinate to an alien and foreign civilization. The denazification of Ukraine is its “total de-Europeanization”.

After the initial “military denazification” would come “peacetime denazification.” In it, Moscow would determine the borders and scope of application of Russian law and jurisdiction in the “liberated territory”, would create a “court for crimes against humanity in the former Ukraine” and would become the “guardian of the Nuremberg process”. ”. Outside the design would remain the “Catholic province” (the six regions of eastern Ukraine) where “mental denazification” and union with the rest of the “pro-Russian territory” are renounced, but not neutrality and demilitarization, for which would need “Russian military presence.” From the line of separation of the “Catholic province” and the Russian border there would be a territory “potentially integrable to Russian civilization, anti-fascist by its own internal nature.”

Initially, the justifying narrative for the invasion of Ukraine, apart from NATO enlargement, also emphasized freeing a majority of the local population from the alleged tyranny of power-usurping leaders. Hence, Putin invited the Ukrainian soldiers to join the Russian ranks. “We are not going to impose anything by force,” “we do not want to harm the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” said the Kremlin leader at dawn on February 24 at the start of the invasion.

For his part, in a comment on social networks, Dmitri Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council, as well as former president and former prime minister, denies the phenomenon of the Ukrainian, which he defines as a “hoax” defended by fanatics and affirms that “Ukraine will suffer his own destiny”, after experiencing the “mental transformation in the Third Reich”. The “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine are difficult tasks that are not carried out in a moment. Y [estas tareas] they will be realized not only on the battlefield. Changing the bloody conscience full of false myths of a part of today’s Ukrainians is the most important goal […] for the peace of mind of future generations of Ukrainians and the opportunity to finally build an open Eurasia, from Lisbon to Vladivostok”. It should be noted that the motto “Lisbon to Vladivostok” referred to a united Europe when it emerged in the eighties of the last century.

Finally, Yevgeny Primakov Junior, director of Rossotrudnichestvo (federal entity for cooperation with the post-Soviet space and Russians abroad), has proposed “announcing a reward for the heads of the Ukrainian organizers of the carnage in Bucha”, the executors and those who devised them, (…) and “start a hunt against them”. The reward must be generous so that “the accomplices of these war criminals are tempted to hand over these scoundrels,” he said.

In a war, warring communities may both bear responsibility for criminal brutalities. In it, Ukraine’s representatives have said they will investigate cases involving Russian prisoners, such as shots in the legs and summary executions. While kyiv shows at least a willingness to admit crimes, Russia has a dual attitude. On the one hand, vehemently denying the very possibility of guilt for episodes that point in their direction (reversing the accusations towards the Ukrainians) and, on the other hand, justifying the barbaric episodes in the name of the doctrine of eradication of the Ukrainian, in which these atrocities find their theoretical justification.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.