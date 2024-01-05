Maybe I should start the review of the new book by the Basque writer Bernardo Atxaga, Exteriors of paradise, conveying to the reader what the same author declared in 2021: “The muses are silent, they don't say anything, they don't want to turn on the continuation for me.” It's a full-fledged farewell. However, the Basque author publishes a new book. If Atxaga renounces fiction, then what is the one that is now presented to the public about.

Everyone knows that there is a way to write outside of imagination. One or several. Of the possible ones, Bernardo Atxaga chooses this time the travel story, the chronicle, the memory, the poem. And above all, a writing that is his always, illuminating, ironic, close. Outdoors in paradise It has a very peculiar structure, where everything that needs to fit fits into it to transform into a different narrative structure. This is the excellence of this book. Atxaga abandons the novel (to the extent he decides) but not the writing, the style, the life that surrounds him or the one he remembers.

Exteriors of paradise It is the result of several narrative operations. A trip through the south of France, visiting three prisons to give readings of his poetry and talks on Basque literature. He is always accompanied by French intellectuals. To this operation, let's say literary, is added another that we could call sociological. Or social anthropology. The last part of this unique book is dedicated to his poems, many of them set to music. The humorous vein stands out, due to the uniqueness of some prisoners, many of whom listen attentively to his words, although others are doing their own thing, trying to have fun to pass the long time that awaits them locked up. I want to emphasize that this book is what it is thanks to the way of turning a severe everyday life in most cases into a spark of simple life in the midst of prison resignation, and at the same time into flashes of essential literature.

I enjoyed this book as I am sure readers will too. And a paradox, this book could end up being in the end, whether its author wants it or not, an excellent novel.

Exteriors of paradise. comic and sad writings Bernardo Atxaga

Four moons, 2023

144 pages, 17 euros

