What is the complete cast (actors) of External Night, the TV series directed by Marco Bellocchio broadcast on Rai 3 in relplica on 12 and 13 May 2023, on the occasion of the anniversary of the discovery of the DC leader’s body? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Fabrizio Gifuni as Aldo Moro

Margherita Buy: Eleonora Moro

Eva Cela as Agnese Moro

Toni Servillo: Pope Paul VI

Fausto Russo Alesi: Francesco Cossiga

Daniela Marra as Adriana Faranda

Gabriel MontesiValerio Morucci

Davide ManciniMario Moretti

Emmanuele Aita: Lanfranco Pace

Paolo PierobonCesare Curioni

Fabrizio Contri: Giulio Andreotti

Pier Giorgio BellocchioDomenico Spinella

Jacopo Cullin: Luigi Zanda

Antonio Piovanelli: Don Pasquale Macchi

Bruno Cariello: Priest Santa Chiara

Gigio Alberti as Benigno Zaccagnini

Miguel Gotor: judge

Luca Lazzareschi: Franco Ferracuti

Plot (true story)

We have seen the cast (actors) of Exterior Night, but what is the plot (true story) of the TV series? On 16 March 1978, the day on which the new government led by Giulio Andreotti was about to be presented in Parliament to gain confidence, the car of Aldo Moro, then president of the Christian Democrats, was intercepted and blocked in via Mario Fani in Rome by an armed nucleus of the Red Brigades. The TV series returns to those dramatic pages of our history with a new, original look: “This time I wanted to make it a series – said the director – to tell the Outside of those 55 Italian days, however, staying out of prison except at the end, to the tragic epilogue. Outside night because this time the protagonists are the men and women who acted outside the prison, involved in various capacities in the kidnapping: the family, the politicians, the priests, the Pope, the professors, the magicians, the forces of order, the secret services, members of the Red Brigades both free and in prison, even the mafiosi, the infiltrators”.