The Emirate of Ajman Committee successfully completed the process of receiving applications for candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2023, amid general satisfaction from the members of the Electoral College applying for candidacy, due to the facilities and high accuracy it witnessed by the work team from the first moment of opening the registration door until the end of the specified period.

The head of the committee, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, confirmed that no observations or technical faults were recorded on the procedures of the electronic registration process, indicating that the application process took place according to the plan and mechanisms established. He said that the active participation reflected a societal awareness of the importance of the event, and the vital role played by the Council, praising the commitment of applicants to the approved criteria, controls and requirements, and registration through the platforms designated for remote candidacy. In statements to “Emirates Today”, he appreciated the great efforts made by the committee, and its keenness to improve the electoral experience, by facilitating, accelerating and simplifying the electoral process in all its stages.

He also praised the efforts of the members of the Emirate of Ajman Committee and the executive team, and their dedication to work during the preparation for the registration process, and during the registration days to receive the applications of the candidates.

He explained that the registration process witnessed the participation of all segments of society, especially women and youth.