Shaaban Bilal (Beirut, Cairo)

Arab and international parties are making extensive diplomatic efforts to avoid escalation between Lebanon and Israel in light of the recent tensions.

The spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, Ravina Shamdassan, expressed her deep concern about the ongoing tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

She said: “We are deeply concerned about the tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border, where hundreds of people have died, thousands have been injured, and tens of thousands have been displaced.”

“In addition, disturbing speeches are increasing,” Shamdasan added, repeating her call to ease tensions and stop the conflict.

“We have serious concerns about compliance with international humanitarian law and remind the parties of their obligations in this regard,” Shamdassan said, citing reports that children, health workers and journalists were among the dead.

In recent weeks, the intensity of escalation between Israel and Lebanon has increased, raising fears of the outbreak of a comprehensive war, especially with the Israeli army announcing a week ago that it had approved operational plans for a large-scale attack on Lebanon.

In turn, Hossam Zaki, the Arab League envoy, called for containing the escalation in southern Lebanon with Israel, and ending the Lebanese presidential vacancy that has been going on for more than 19 months.

According to a statement issued by the League yesterday, at the conclusion of the visit of the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States to Beirut, Hossam Zaki stressed that “the Arab League relies heavily on the wisdom of the Lebanese leadership and full awareness of the seriousness of the challenges surrounding Lebanon on the political and field levels.”

He stressed that “there is no way to contain the current escalation in southern Lebanon without a complete ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to the confrontations in southern Lebanon.”

He also stressed the need for the international community to fulfill its responsibility to stop this war.

On the other hand, Jordan called on its citizens yesterday to avoid traveling to Lebanon at the present time, attributing this to the developments taking place in the region.

Experts and diplomats stressed that diplomacy is the best solution to achieve stability and avoid the expansion of the circle of conflict and the threat to the Middle East region.

Political experts and analysts stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts in avoiding escalation, as Lebanese political analyst and academic Dr. Bashir Esmat pointed to the escalation of diplomatic activity to avoid the outbreak of a real war with the recent escalation of tensions, explaining that Lebanon and its people are the ones who will pay the price for any escalation.

Ismat added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the success of diplomatic mediation requires making major concessions to avoid a war, stressing that there are several factors affecting these efforts, most notably the proximity of the US elections, as it is better for the Democrats not to hold the elections in the midst of a war in the Middle East, in addition to Netanyahu’s internal and international situation, and the division of Lebanese public opinion regarding the outbreak of war.

Former Lebanese parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush agreed that diplomatic solutions are the solution to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the tragedies, provided that the solutions are sustainable and that things do not remain just a “short window” waiting for a new war, stressing the necessity of finding long-term solutions to secure peace and stability for Lebanon.

The Jordanian political analyst, Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the region needs diplomacy today more than ever before to prevent a regional confrontation, especially between Lebanon and Israel, explaining that the outbreak of any war turns the region into “quick sands” that can be moved from place to another easily.

American diplomacy shows a kind of hesitation in supporting the opening of a new front for the war in the region between Lebanon and Israel, according to the professor of political science at the University of Jordan, Dr. Muhammad Masalha, explaining that escalation by expanding the war would plunge the entire region and other parties into a crisis.

Musalha added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that slipping into war or escalation is out of the question, which makes diplomacy the solution to achieving stability not only between Lebanon and Israel, but also the Middle East region.

Tayseer Abu Jumaa, a professor of political science at Palestine University, considered that the predominance of diplomacy will have a fundamental and important role in preventing escalation, adding that any military escalation will destroy all aspects of life in Lebanon.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Abu Jumaa expected that the diplomatic efforts led by France, the United States, and Arab countries will succeed in preventing military escalation between Lebanon and Israel.

Palestinian political analyst Jihad Harb stressed that the diplomatic solution to prevent war is a priority for the international community, adding that “there is an international effort to do so, even the statements of some Israeli leaders say that the diplomatic solution is the priority.”

Harb pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there is a broad effort by all parties, including Arab countries, to prevent a slide into a major war between Lebanon and Israel.