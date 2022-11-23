Asmaa Al-Husseini, Ahmed Atef (Khartoum, Cairo)

The Sudanese civil parties and forces are conducting intensive meetings and contacts to reach a consensus on the draft framework agreement with the military component, in preparation for its approval, as a first step that it is hoped will lead in its second phase to a final agreement with broad consensus that ends the political crisis in Sudan, in order to overcome the current situation, its difficulties and complexities, and complete Transitional period.

Sources in the Forces for Freedom and Change (Central Council) told Al-Ittihad that they are in contact with the Forces for Freedom and Change (the Democratic Bloc), as well as with the rest of the political forces and parties, the resistance committees and the families of the martyrs to convince them of the expected political solution, in order to form the largest bloc supporting the draft union constitution document. Lawyers, finding a state of agreement between the political forces, ruled out that the political solution would be signed without the consent of the revolutionary parties. Fadlallah Barmah Nasser, head of the National Umma Party, told Al-Ittihad: “The meetings are making great progress, and we are close to a solution.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zakaria, the official spokesman for the Forces for Freedom and Change, the “Democratic Bloc,” said that the Central Council had recently shown flexibility in communicating with them through indirect contacts between the two coalitions.

For his part, Osama Saeed, spokesman for the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, told Al-Ittihad that there is a strong tendency within the front to sign the constitutional declaration that complements the transitional constitution, after holding discussions with the parties supporting it regarding their reservations on a number of its clauses.

This comes at a time when parties opposing the political settlement are escalating their movement in the street. Malik Agar, a member of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council and head of the Popular Movement, told Al-Ittihad: Things in Sudan are not proceeding with the required rationality in managing political disputes, and there is still a divergence between all parties. Political components and a great crisis of confidence, and thus the political crisis continues, calling for a greater role for the international community to help the Sudanese forces in the right direction.

Experts and political analysts had different expectations about the fate of the imminent and planned talks between Sudanese civilians and military under the auspices of the “tripartite international mechanism” that facilitates the political process in Sudan, and which pledged to start talks to translate the agreed understandings into an implementable agreement within the coming days.

Sudanese academic Imad Eddin Hussein expressed his belief that the talks would yield a political solution, but unfortunately it may not lead to a complete solution to the Sudanese problem, considering that any bilateral political solution without the participation of all political forces will keep the situation as it is. The tripartite mechanism, consisting of the United Nations Integrated Transition Support Mission in Sudan (UNTAMS), the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Africa (IGAD), announced that it had received the observations and amendments of the military on the “Draft Constitution of the Bar Association” document, and included initial acceptance by the military side of In order to build on it, and achieve a consensus that restores the democratic transitional path in the country.