“We’re taking a risk. But it is justifiable for our society. ”With these words, the Swiss Minister of Health Alain Berset justified the opening that the government decided in Bern on Wednesday. While Germany is discussing tightening measures in the fight against the corona virus and night curfews, Switzerland is relaxing. From next Monday on, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open their terraces. From now on, up to 50 people can cavort in cinemas, theaters and concert halls, whereby the occupancy rate is limited to a third so that the distances can be maintained. Fitness centers are also allowed to reopen. However, the athletes have to wear masks. Up to a hundred spectators wearing masks can take part in events such as football matches that take place outside. Students can return to higher education, with 50 of them allowed to sit in a classroom.

It was expected that the government would open the outdoor areas of the restaurants. The other opening steps came as a surprise, however. Bern had taken a cautious course in recent months after Switzerland had significantly exaggerated the easing measures last summer and was punished for this in the autumn with very high numbers of infections and deaths.

Disregarded own criteria

But the pressure from business and the national-conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which would like to lift restrictions, has recently increased. The multi-party government, in which the SVP and the economically liberal FDP provide four of the seven members, now disregarded the fact that four of the five criteria that it had applied with a view to possible easing steps are currently not met. “But we are close everywhere,” argued the Social Democratic Health Minister Berset.

The number of new infections is also increasing in Switzerland. The current seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 178 and thus higher than in Germany (160). However, Berset pointed out that the increase in hospital admissions is relatively slow compared to the number of cases. He also spoke of progress in the vaccination campaign. In fact, this is progressing very slowly. With a first vaccination rate of 13 percent, Switzerland is still behind Germany (17 percent); in relation to the fully vaccinated (8 percent), however, it is slightly ahead.

Immunity continues to be very low

While the SVP and FDP welcomed the opening steps, the left and the Greens expressed concern. “The danger of rattling even more strongly into the third wave and bringing the health system back to the limit is unfortunately now real,” said the Greens President Balthasar Glättli. There was also criticism from virologists. The easing of the increasing number of cases is incomprehensible “and will result in unnecessarily sick and dead people,” tweeted the Geneva virologist Isabella Eckerle. For the Bernese epidemiologist Christian Althaus, it is “difficult to understand how you can shoot yourself in the knee so close to the finish line”. The immunity in the Swiss population is still far too low to prevent a further increase in new infections.