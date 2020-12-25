“The state hardly defended itself“, regretted Thursday, December 24 on franceinfo Anouchka Ponce, Guyana nature environment coordinator, while the administrative court of Guyana on Thursday ordered the State to extend the mining concessions of the Company Mountain of gold in Guyana. The suspension of this project had been presented by the government as a pledge of Emmanuel Macron’s ecological policy.

Mountain of gold is the largest primary gold mining project ever proposed in France. This is a controversial project, led by the Russian-Canadian consortium Nordgold-Columbus Gold. “The state produced a very weak defense“and”was not present at the hearing“, specifies Anouchka Ponce. She denounces”ambiguity“of the government which had nevertheless shown itself in favor of stopping this project and hopes that”the state will appeal the decision“court.

franceinfo: How do you react to the decision of the administrative court?

Anouchka Ponce: We are very disappointed with this decision. We would have liked a confirmation of this rejection of concession renewal. What we regret most in this case is that the State has hardly defended itself. We were voluntary interveners at the trial. We provided the maximum legal elements to justify the refusal of this renewal. The state did not seize it and produced a very weak defense. This was underlined during the hearing by the public rapporteur. And the State was not present on the day of this hearing. It was an opportunity for the State to concretize its political position by going to court and refusing the renewal of concessions. But the state did not. We went all the way to litigation and we have the worst decisions. There is no more instruction, no more visits to the mining commission. The judge said: renew this concession within six months. And with this decision, for the next 25 years, we can have a Megamine Gold Mountain project at any time, in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. This is what is extremely problematic.

Is it gone for 25 years? There is no hope of settling this matter before, for example in the next presidential election?

In any case, administratively, it is possible during all these years. After that, it’s a political decision. The megamine project will be resubmitted. We will see what the investigation of the case will say. But in any case, there is a very bad sign that was sent by the State, that is to say to a very weak defense vis-à-vis this project. The state did not defend itself against Montagne d’Or, when it was the occasion. There is an ambiguity about its position.

Is the prosecution perhaps defending the economic interests of Guyanese territory? We must also take that into account.

Economically, the Montagne d’Or project was debated on this point. We saw it with the report produced by WWF. The economic benefits were not that great for Guyana. In addition to having a very strong environmental impact, it does not say that it is really in favor of the economic development of Guyana. These aspects are also questionable. We hope to be able to meet Barbara Pompili (the Minister for the Ecological Transition) and talk about these issues. There is still a possibility for the state to appeal. So we really hope that the state will appeal.