“Massive parliamentary obstruction of the LR” : the withdrawal of a text on the extension of the legal deadline for abortion, initially expected Thursday in the National Assembly, provoked the ire of the left. Albane Gaillot’s bill, which aims to extend the period of access to abortion from 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy, was to be examined at second reading. The text had already obtained a green light in committee. But, faced with “423 amendments tabled” by the right, who “Make it impossible”its review, the PS announced on Tuesday to give up putting it on the program. “Some LR deputies have chosen obstruction” , denounces the head of the socialist group Valérie Rabault. “Examining 500 amendments requires between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. of debate, but our parliamentary day only includes 11:30 a.m.”Remove text “Is obviously heartbreaking and especially time wasted in advancing women’s rights” , she added. Elected representatives of the majority also expressed their indignation, like the deputy LaREM Cécile Muschotti: “Once again, women’s rights are being sacrificed. Once again, political politics and internal wars take precedence over the necessary societal advances. “