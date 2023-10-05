UUnder the motto “Dare to make more progress”, the traffic light government has set out to do a lot in its coalition agreement – including reforming the existing structures of the representative parliamentary system. This project includes, on the one hand, the long-overdue correction of the federal election law in order to bring the parliament, which has recently grown to a record size, to a reasonable level, and on the other hand, an improved quality of legislation. The coalition wants to achieve this goal through greater consideration of civil society interests and more citizen participation. New formats being sought include, for example, the establishment of a digital legislation portal and the establishment of topic-related citizens’ councils.

The poorly prepared heating law has already discredited these reform efforts. The media noise with which the traffic light launched its first citizens’ assembly (on the subject of nutrition) shortly before the summer break was probably intended to hide this failure. The suspicion of a diversionary tactic is also obvious because, in the slipstream of the promised citizen participation, a resolution will soon be passed that would be sensitive from a democratic point of view, namely the extension of the legislative period to five years. It is obvious that political actors shy away from a broad public discussion about this.