The German parliament, the Bundestag, on Friday extended the army’s mission, the Bundeswehr, in Mali for the last time.

Follows the German mission of the United Nations forces in Mali, a country in the Sahel region of Africa that is under attack from terrorist groups.

And the parliamentary majority decided on this extension and agreed to withdraw 1,400 German soldiers on the thirty-first of May 2024 from Mali, despite the rejection of all opposition representatives of the extension decision.

The Bundeswehr has been participating in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for ten years.

And the parliamentary group of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Party called for the end of this largest and most dangerous task for the German armed forces outside Germany by the end of this year at the latest.

Florian Hahn, spokesman for the defense policy of the opposition Christian Union bloc, confirmed that the security and welfare of the soldiers were no longer guaranteed, and that the completion of the task was no longer possible.

On the other hand, the ruling coalition justified the postponement of the withdrawal with the presidential elections in Mali scheduled for February 2024. In addition, the government called for the need for the withdrawal to be organized and coordinated with international partners.