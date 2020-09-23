The government wants to reduce fathers’ leave from 14 to 28 days. A break in professional activity which is not financially viable for all families, believes the federation.

The extension of paternity leave from 14 to 28 days – a measure that will be included in the future Social Security financing bill discussed in October and implemented on July 1, 2021 – is a “very good news”, according to Chantal Huet, president of Familles de France, guest of franceinfo on Tuesday 22 September.

“On the other hand, over the 28-day period, it seems a little difficult to us because some families could not take this paternity and foster leave for the good reason that the family budget could not allow it”, she nuances. Chantal Huet therefore pleads to leave the “free choice” to fathers.

franceinfo: Is this doubling of paternity leave good news for you?

Chantal Huet: Indeed, this is very, very good news since Familles de France asked that there be a real public policy for welcoming young children. Putting the role of dad back in this new type of childcare to help mom is completely justified. And indeed, this allows us to say that we are finally arriving at gender equality. And that is very important, since we know very well that the first 1000 days of a child’s life are essential to his mental and physical health. Make it compulsory, yes, and why not expand it indeed?

On the other hand, over the 28-day period, it seems a little difficult to us because some families could not take this paternity and foster leave for the good reason that the family budget could not allow it. Daily allowances are 89 euros and 3 cents reimbursed by the CPAM. But we still have brakes, certain constraints. There must be the 150 hours of work to be able to benefit from it. So we should be able to give it to dads who want it.

Do you think there are still things to improve? What would be the ideal paternity leave for you?

The ideal would be to take it when the family, when the family unit allows it or wishes it, that is to say spread over a year. Today was frozen at four months. I do not know today what the government will suggest or submit. But, in any case, it would be good to extend it to one year of a possible take, at the choice of the family.

We know that currently 67% of fathers use this leave. For you, is that insufficient?

It would be nice to expand it to 100% of course, but there are some dads who are not going to want it. This is where we must leave free choice. I mean the family unit, because that can be, as I said, a budgetary brake. It can also be other ways of life. Every family is different. The reasoning is not identical, but it is true Familles de France commits the family unit to take this paternity leave for the good of the child. In addition, we have difficulties for nursery projects. We are in need of childminders and it is true that that would also free up places within these childcare arrangements.