The child psychiatrist Romain Dugravier welcomes the announcement of the extension of paternity leave, even if he would like more consideration of the “complex issues” which play out in the first weeks of life.

“Our ambition is that both parents can commit to building the first bonds with their child and have time to devote to it”, explains the child psychiatrist Romain Dugravier on Wednesday September 23 on franceinfo, after the announcement of the extension of paternity leave to four weeks. He is a member of the “first 1000 days of the child’s life” expert commission, which published a report on perinatal and early childhood.

franceinfo: Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of paternity leave to four weeks while you were asking for nine weeks. Is it better than nothing yet?

Romain Dugravier: I don’t know if it’s better than nothing, but in any case it’s already a way of thinking differently at first with the child. The government has nevertheless made a commitment for once to try to revise the entire policy on early childhood and perinatal care, to put the accent on it, whereas we think that it was a period that was yet perhaps too little taken into account and too neglected. It is important for everyone. This is important for fathers of course, it will allow them to be able to spend time with their children. I believe that in the past, the shorter paternity leave was seen perhaps more as an additional vacation, or to be able to help the mother take care of her child. Here, our ambition is for both parents to be able to commit to building the first bonds with their child and have time to devote to it.

What is played in the first weeks of the child?

He plays with the complex issues that are made of discovery, surprise, questioning, sometimes worry, for these two parents who discover this little baby. You have to understand a little what he’s trying to express. We don’t have the instructions for use, that’s a very important aspect. Being a parent is built, learned, learned together too. Both parents together. It is an essential stake of this report, it is that the two parents can engage, each with this child.

I see a part of the population which is in great difficulty in these early days.Romain Dugravier, child psychiatristto franceinfo

We know that there is, roughly one in ten parents who will be able to feel depressed in the first stages of their baby’s life, feel in difficulty, even feel very guilty, even helpless in the construction of these first links. And what we hope, among other things, from this paternity leave, from this parental leave, is that being two will allow us to support each other and therefore to better carry this child together.

Many European countries have much longer paternity leave. What is the benefit on the development of the child?

In our report, there was also talk of a parental education leave project for the child’s first year of life so that both parents could each devote time to building this relationship. One of the things we rely on is a theory called attachment theory. How a child, because his parent devotes time, energy and availability to it, can build a more confident and secure relationship possible. We know that if both parents have this time to devote the first year, it is very beneficial to create a feeling of security, first in reality and then a feeling of internal security in babies. It’s the first year that will be important.