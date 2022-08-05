





(Reuters) – The extension of the deadline for meeting the targets for the acquisition of decarbonization credits (CBios) by fuel distributors has already caused bond prices to fall from the level of 200 reais to 93 reais, consultancy Itaú BBA said on Friday. fair.

The analysts’ assessment is that the decree issued by President Jair Bolsonaro on July 22 braked demand and, consequently, lowered prices.

The costs of CBios impact fuel prices, as distributors pass on expenses with the purchase of bonds issued by biofuel producers – mainly ethanol.

“This change directly impacts the balance sheet of securities in the short term, as with the postponement of the mandatory acquisition of CBios reduces the immediate need to buy”, said the analysts in the report.

The consultancy predicts that this more comfortable price scenario will remain in 2023, unless there is a concentration of negotiations if purchases are postponed by the distributors.

“For the years after 2023, given that the mandatory targets are higher, bond prices tend to fluctuate at high levels, reflecting uncertainties related to the size of the growth of the bond supply in the future”, adds the Itaú BBA report.

In another price monitoring report, the consultancy stated that CBios prices reached 93.57 reais in the second fortnight.

The average annual price of the security until the period, however, is 120.04 reais, well above the average of 39.31 reais in 2021.

According to Itaú BBA, the volume of CBios issued by the end of July totals 48.3% of the annual target set by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for 2022, of 36.75 million titles.

The number of CBios available until August 1st is 23.4 million.

(By Rafaella Barros)







