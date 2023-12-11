Rapallo – Renew the seaside concessions for a year, waiting for the government to define the issue with Europe, in light of the latest sentences that have changed the cards on the table once again: this is the request sent to all the Municipalities of Tigullio by the trade associations, with a shared letter.

They sign it Paolo Ferraresi for Assobalneari Tigullio, Elvo Alpigiani for Fiba Confesercenti, Vittoria Ratto for the Italia Balneare association, Alessandro Riccomini for Cna Balneari ed Enzo Santanna for the Tre Baie business network. Recipients are the mayors of Portofino, Rapallo, Zoagli, Chiavari, Lavagna, Sestri Levante and Moneglia. There is no Santa Margherita, which has already taken steps to extend the existing concessions until 2024. If the specific letter had also been sent to the Golfo Paradiso, there would not even be Camogli, which acted in the same way.

When questioned on the merits, almost all the mayors of the area now say they are in favor of this hypothesis, with the desire to standardize the measures before issuing them.

It can be done, the representatives of the category argue in their letter: «Legal provisions are in force and fully effective, which put the administrations in a position to be able to proceed with the necessary actions, also in light of the ruling of the Supreme Court which quashed the so-called “twin sentences” 17 and 18 of the Council of State issued on 9 November 2021 following the plenary meeting of 20 October 2021″.

The beach resorts also cite the ruling of the European Court of Justice which subordinates the ban on automatic renewals to a regime of scarcity of the resource, and the results of the Italian technical table, according to which the free coast exists (but on this aspect Europe has contested the criteria adopted) and underline to the mayors that time is tight. «We cannot fail to highlight how the adoption of the extension provision must take place within the unavoidable deadline of 31 December 2023 but also in consideration of the concomitance of the Christmas and end-of-year holidays, as well as numerous other administrative deadlines which will involve public bodies, it is advisable to arrive at this determination well in advance. All this also with due respect for the needs of entrepreneurs who cannot wait until the last hours of the year, risking involuntary and imponderable delays, to obtain the concession title relating to their business”.

The trade unions indicate December 20th as the date by which to proceed. In the meantime, the Municipalities are also discussing similar measures: “The hope is to act in the same way all together”, says the deputy mayor of Zoagli, Cesare Macciu. «We are working with the other Municipalities for a shared decision – he comments Carlo Bagnasco, Rapallo -. We gave the political input and the extension has always been my desire.”

In the meantime, the Sib, the Italian seaside union, has in turn sent a similar resolution to all the Ligurian coastal municipalities, which could be the model for the one-year deferral. The premise of the resolution, well explained in the premises of the draft, lies in the circumstance that the Municipalities are not immediately able to launch the selective procedures. The possibility of deferral was foreseen by the annual law for the market and competition of 2021 and, in fact, with the appeal to the Municipalities, the aim is to transform that possibility into a binding law. Obviously to succeed in this aim it is necessary for the various administrations to agree: «We are sending a facsimile to the various Municipalities in these days, hoping that then all the mayors and administrations interested in the beach concessions will do their part and bring the councils together to deliberate”. The first municipality to approve it was Camogli: «We voted over two weeks ago. We agree with the beach resorts' request”, says the mayor Giovanni Anelli. «We haven't decided yet – says the mayor of Recco, Carlo Gandolfo – but we would like to do the same. We were waiting for indications from the ANCI regarding the protocol to follow, so that we could all be standardized on an act that holds up well from a legal point of view.” Claudio Magromayor of Moneglia: «There are no official documents yet, but the intention is to ask for a one-year extension». Skinny will carry out checks with the lawyers, “to proceed with the resolution”. The mayor of Sestri Levante, Francesco Solinas, already in recent days, declared: «In the absence of regulatory indications, or provisions from the owner of the state property which is the State, the extension for the current concessionaires is inevitable also in order to ensure the related services for 2024. A postponement could allow a reconnaissance of existing concessions and an overall reevaluation of the structure of state-owned areas. In relation to this, together with the councilor for state maritime property we are organizing a meeting with all the concessionaires to illustrate the current situation. I believe the adoption of a common line with the administrations of Tigullio is more than desirable”