Due to the high taxpayer demand who sought to restructure their Infonavit credits to convert them to pesos, but who did not manage to do so before December 31, which was the deadline, the federal agency extended the term until January 10, 2023.

This after on December 31 some 80 people lined up and waited, some since early morning, to make the change of the credits of Times Minimum Wage (VSM) to pesos because the offices were closed.

AND

the last day in which the federal offices in the State attended to the taxpayers was last Friday.

“The update of the balances according to the Infonavit Mixed Unit will be carried out between January 11 and 13, 2023,” the statement said.

All the

credits in VSM record each year an adjustment according to the increase in minimum salary.

By changing them to pesos, taxpayers can avoid an increase in the debt balance due to the inflation.

“Only in December more than 332 thousand borrowers have made the conversion to pesos, with which they accessed monthly installments and fixed balances for the rest of the life of the credit and better interest rates, between 1.9 and 10.45 percent, depending on the income of the people,” the letter states.

The Infonavit He also detailed in the statement that the extension of the term is in order to continue eliminating unpayable loans originated in the past and support the family economy.