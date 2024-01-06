In line with its commitment to providing a smooth and easy health experience for everyone in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Ambulatory Therapeutic Services, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group – the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the extension of working hours and working hours for its centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during the week.

Extending working hours in health centers and dental centers affiliated with outpatient treatment services aims to improve the patient’s experience and level of satisfaction.

As of January 6, Al Dhafra, Mafraq, and Al Ain Dental Centers, and Al Bateen, Al Falah, Al Maqta, Khalifa City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Shamkha, Al Jahili, and Al Muwaiji Health Centers. Al-Mushrif and Al-Tawiya Specialized Centers for Children, and Al-Zafarana and Oud Al-Tawbah Centers for diagnosis and comprehensive examination, will open their doors on Saturdays of every week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Al Bahia, Baniyas, Hili, Al Yahar and Naama Health Centres, which operate on Saturdays, will also extend their working hours to become from 10 am to 6 pm. Al Maqam Health Center in Al Ain will also operate on Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm and will remain closed on Saturdays.

Executive Director of Ambulatory Therapeutic Services, Dr. Asma Al-Halsa, said: “Ambulatory Therapeutic Services is committed to continuing to improve healthcare services, with the aim of satisfying patients in line with PureHealth’s vision. We have extended the working hours of health centers and dental centers to accommodate more patients by increasing access to our services in order to meet their health care needs and continue to provide high-quality care during the week and on weekends.”

All other healthcare centers affiliated with ambulatory treatment services will continue to operate according to their current operating hours.

Ambulatory Treatment Services operates 33 multi-specialty health centers with modern outpatient facilities, three specialized dental centers, and 18 examination and preventive health centers providing screening and disease control services in the areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. And school health services in 207 government schools in the emirate, and five mobile treatment solutions that work to provide health care using the latest screening technologies throughout the emirate, including remote areas.