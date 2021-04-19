The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, announced the extension of working hours in the national survey centers dedicated to examining the “Corona” virus in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, starting yesterday.

The National Survey centers receive auditors during the month of Ramadan at Madinah and Al Wathba centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Masoudi in Al Ain from eight in the evening until one after midnight, all days of the week, except for Friday, these centers will be closed.

The centers of Al Bahia, Zayed Sports City, Al Shamkha and the Corniche in Abu Dhabi, Hili and Asharej in Al Ain city operate throughout the days of the week in two shifts, the morning period from ten in the morning until four in the afternoon and the evening period from eight in the evening until one after midnight, while the work of the centers is limited on Friday to the evening period From 8 in the evening until one after midnight.

The distinguished Covid-19 assessment centers receive their reviewers in the old Mafraq Hospital building in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain in the yellow and red areas throughout the week from 10 am to 10 pm, and for the distinguished “Covid-19” assessment centers at the Abu Dhabi cruise ship terminal in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain in the region. Violet receives visitors all days of the week from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon and from 9 in the evening until 1 after midnight.

The survey centers in Al Dhafra region are received in Al Mirfa, Ghayathi and Madinat Zayed from Sunday to Thursday from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon, and in the evening period from nine in the evening until one after midnight, while work on Friday in these centers is limited to the evening period from nine in the evening. Until one after midnight.





