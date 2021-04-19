The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the extension of working hours in the National Survey Centers, designated to examine the mosque Coronavirus (Covid-19), in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as of Sunday (April 18, 2021).

The National Survey centers receive auditors during the month of Ramadan in the city centers, Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, and Al Masoudi in Al Ain, from eight in the evening to one after midnight, all days of the week, except on Friday, as these centers will be closed. The centers of Al Bahia, Zayed Sports City, Al Shamkha, and the Corniche in Abu Dhabi, Hili and Asharej in Al Ain, operate on two shifts throughout the week, the morning period from 10 in the morning until four in the afternoon, and the evening shift from eight in the evening to one after midnight. Whereas, the centers operate on Friday evening, from eight in the evening to one after midnight.

The distinguished “Covid-19” assessment centers receive their reviewers in the old Mafraq Hospital building in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain in the yellow and red areas throughout the week, from 10 am to 10 pm. As for the evaluation centers, “Covid-19” distinguished in the Abu Dhabi cruise ship terminal, the main cruise ship in Abu Dhabi, and in Al Ain in the purple region, which receives visitors throughout the week from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon, and from nine in the evening to one after midnight.

Survey centers in the Al Dhafra region in Al Mirfa, Ghayathi and Madinat Zayed are received from Sunday to Thursday from ten in the morning to one in the afternoon, and from nine in the evening to one after midnight, while work on Friday in these centers is limited to the evening period from nine in the evening to one after midnight.

