The vote, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed to allow for the continuation of negotiations on Thursday, hours before the end of the mandate of this force, which was formed in 1978, and deployed at the border to separate Israel and Lebanon, which are still officially at war.

The resolution, which was adopted by 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining, extends “UNIFIL’s mandate until August 31, 2024,” restoring in large part a formulation adopted a year ago on the freedom of movement of this force’s number of about 10,000 soldiers, and the Lebanese government and Hezbollah objected to it.

The resolution calls on all parties to “ensure that UNIFIL’s freedom of movement is respected in all its operations, and UNIFIL’s free access to the Blue Line is not obstructed.”

The resolution affirmed that “UNIFIL does not need prior authorization or authorization to carry out its mandated tasks,” and “it is allowed to perform its operations independently,” but stressed the need for “coordination with the Government of Lebanon.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the extension of the mandate, and said in a statement that the text “notes a basic clause demanded by Lebanon, related to UNIFIL carrying out its work in coordination with the Lebanese government.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the extension of the mandate of the UN force.

“UNIFIL helps maintain stability in southern Lebanon,” she said.