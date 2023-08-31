The vote was scheduled for Wednesday, but it was postponed to Thursday to allow room for negotiations between members of the Security Council to settle their differences.

The resolution was adopted by 13 votes in favour, with the abstentions of Russia and China.

Resolution details

The resolution drafted by France stipulates “the mandate of UNIFIL until August 31, 2024,” restoring in large part a formulation adopted a year ago on freedom of movement for these forces, according to “AFP.”

The resolution calls on all parties to “ensure that UNIFIL’s freedom of movement is respected in all its operations and that UNIFIL’s access to the Blue Line is not obstructed.”

The resolution affirmed that “UNIFIL does not need prior authorization or authorization to carry out its mandated tasks,” but stressed the need for “coordination with the Government of Lebanon.”

United States attached

“The ability of UNIFIL personnel to carry out their responsibilities without any constraints is essential,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield told the council.

“We have longstanding concerns about actions by some actors to restrict the mission’s freedom of movement,” she added.

The Lebanese position

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Lebanese government called for the extension of the mandate of the force, but on the basis of the resolution adopted in 2021, which does not stress the freedom of movement of international soldiers in this way.

Lebanon’s representative to the United Nations, Jeanne Murad, said: “Unfortunately, the text does not reflect all our concerns.”

Information about UNIFIL