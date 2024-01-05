The ambulatory therapeutic services of the PureHealth Group announced the extension of working hours and working hours for its centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during the week.

Extending working hours in health centers and dental centers affiliated with ambulatory treatment services aims to improve patient experience and satisfaction.

As of January 6, the Al Dhafra, Al Mafraq and Al Ain Dental Centres, Al Bateen, Al Falah, Al Maqta, Khalifa City, Mohammed bin Zayed City, Al Shamkha, Al Jahili and Al Muwaiji Health Centres, Al Mushrif and Al Tawiya Specialized Centers for Children, and Al Zafarana and Oud Al Tawbah Diagnostic and Comprehensive Examination Centres, will open their doors on Saturdays of every week from 10am. until 6 pm.

Al Bahia, Baniyas, Hili, Al Yahar and Naama Health Centres, which operate on Saturdays, will also extend their working hours to become from 10 am to 6 pm. Al Maqam Health Center in Al Ain will also operate on Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm and will remain closed on Saturdays.

Dr. Asma Al-Halsa, Executive Director of Ambulatory Therapeutic Services, said: “Ambulatory Therapeutic Services is committed to continuing to improve healthcare services with the aim of satisfying patients in line with PureHealth’s vision.”

She added: “We have extended the working hours of health centers and dental centers to accommodate more patients by increasing access to our services in order to meet their health care needs and continue the high-quality care we provide during the week and on weekends.”

All other ambulatory health care centers will continue to operate according to their current operating hours.

Ambulatory Therapeutic Services operates 33 multi-specialty health centers with modern outpatient facilities, three specialized dental centres, 18 examination and preventive health centers providing screening and disease control services in the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, school health services in 207 government schools in the emirate, and five mobile treatment solutions that work to provide… Health care using the latest screening technologies throughout the emirate, including remote areas.