The City Council requests 160 from the Ministry of Transport to develop up to 18 projects to improve urban mobility A tram crosses the Plaza Circular, from where the extension of the line to the El Carmen railway station will depart. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM PILAR BENITO Murcia Saturday, 20 March 2021, 01:12



Improving sustainable urban mobility is not cheap and the Murcia City Council has decided to present up to 18 projects for a global amount of 160 million euros to apply for the State subsidy, one of which, the most ambitious both in terms of its amount and its objective, is to extend line 1 of the tram from Plaza Cir