The government wants to extend the special statute of limitations for sexual crimes. Before that, Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security, VVD) served on Wednesday a proposal for amendment of an existing bill to the House of Representatives. The change means that rape no longer has a statute of limitations and that victims can also report it after a long period of time has elapsed. In addition, victims of all forms of rape can in future claim financial compensation from the Violent Offenses Compensation Fund.

Last October, the Sexual Offenses Bill was submitted to the House of Representatives. The aim was to modernize the outdated criminal legislation for sexual misconduct. With the new amendment, the government wants to better protect victims of serious sexual crimes. According to the ministry, a long time can pass before victims of sexual violence come forward. “Even after that lapse of time, society and the victim may still have a strong need for prosecution and punishment of the perpetrator.”

According to Minister Yesilgöz-Zegerius, sexual violence and transgressive behavior requires a “broad social offensive”. She thinks it is important that victims “are given ample time to report the crime. Time pressure should not play a role there”. In addition, the Ministry wants to offer a low-threshold access to financial compensation through the Violent Offenses Compensation Fund. According to the ministry, this should be an acknowledgment of the suffering inflicted on victims of sexual crimes. Earlier, an amended statute of limitations was already included in the bill, so that serious sexual crimes against children could no longer be time-barred.