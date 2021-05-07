Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced today, Friday, that the state of emergency in Japan, which was imposed again at the end of April in four provinces, including Tokyo, to limit the spread of Corona, will be extended for three weeks until May 31. In addition to Tokyo, which is supposed to host the Olympic Games in less than 80 days, and three other regions, which are Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo (west), a state of emergency has been imposed in two other administrations, namely Aichi (central) and Fukuoka (southwest), according to Suga.