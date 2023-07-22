The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stated that it is allowed to extend the residence permit for widows, divorced women and their children for a period of one year without a guarantor (host), from the date of death or divorce, and it is renewed for one time.

In a recent report, the digital government confirmed that the extension applies to the children of that woman, provided that their residency at the time of divorce or death is under the sponsorship of the deceased or divorced father. The residency visas for the woman and her children must also be valid at the time of the divorce or death, and the residency visa for the children does not exceed the residency visa for their mother.

The extension procedures for the two cases include submitting a request to extend the residency, evidence of divorce or widowhood for the wife, evidence of the availability of housing and the ability to meet the living needs of the family, and the presentation of a medical examination certificate for the mother (widow or divorced), and children over the age of 18, in addition to the identity card and health insurance in force in some emirates of the country.

She stated that the validity period of the residence visa varies according to its type, as there is a visa issued for a period of one year, two years, three years, five years, or 10 years, as is the case with the golden residence visa.

It is worth noting that the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to extend the residence of the widow or divorced woman and their children for a period of one year in the country from the date of divorce or the death of the husband, as part of the recent residence facilities package approved by the Council for visitors and residents in the country.

The decision aims to guarantee residency, in a way that gives them the opportunity to adjust their social and economic conditions, and to ensure that the family is able to support itself and fulfill the obligations resulting from the loss of the head of the family. The decision entered into force starting from the last quarter of the same year, and comes within the framework of the state’s continuous efforts to develop government decisions and legislation, in a way that suits the conditions of residents and visitors, and meets their main needs.

The decision takes into account the humanitarian and exceptional conditions of widows and divorced residents of the UAE, and contributes to facilitating their residence in the country after the loss of the head of the family, in a manner that preserves family stability and community cohesion, and enhances the country’s position as a second home for various residents from all countries of the world.

The residence visa for family members expires when the residence of the head of the family expires

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security alerted that the residence visa for family members expires with the expiry of the residence of the head of the family or the guarantor, and that the residence is automatically considered terminated or void if its holder remains outside the country for a period of more than 180 days.

