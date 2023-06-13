The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the extension of the deadline for achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets for private sector companies that employ 50 employees or more, from June 30 to July 7, taking into account the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, and thus allowing sufficient time for companies to achieve their goals.

As of July 8, the Ministry will start following up on the commitment to achieve the semi-annual Emiratisation targets, established by the Council of Ministers, represented in achieving a growth rate of 1% of skilled jobs, provided that financial fines are imposed against non-compliant companies amounting to 42 thousand dirhams for each citizen who did not is set.

The ministry said in a press statement issued today: “The extension of the deadline for an additional week comes in consideration and understanding of the period of the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, and to allow sufficient time for companies by compensating them with additional days in support of achieving the Emiratization goals according to the required growth rate and in order to avoid the prescribed fines in case of non-compliance.”

The Ministry called on companies that have not yet achieved Emiratisation targets to “invest in the additional deadline and expedite the fulfillment of what is required of them by benefiting from the support provided by the “Nafes” program, whose electronic platform is full of qualified Emirati cadres to fill skilled jobs in the private sector.

She added: “We appreciate the efforts of the private sector in the process of Emiratisation, which aims to activate and enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in the labor market along with international skills, so that the workforce participates effectively in the efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE and push the UAE economy to be among the fastest growing in the world.” .

The Ministry affirmed “its confidence in the private sector’s awareness of its required role in the Emiratisation file and its keenness to play this role, especially in light of the remarkable results that have been achieved since the implementation of Emiratisation decisions began last year, as the number of citizens working in the private sector is witnessing a historical increase, bringing their number by the end of last May to More than 68,000 male and female citizens work in more than 16,000 companies.