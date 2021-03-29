Sharjah (WAM)

The International Government Communication Center of the Sharjah Government Media Office announced the extension of the registration period for the eighth edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award until the first of May 2021 to enhance the opportunity for participation, by allowing more time to complete the participation files in accordance with the standards and conditions for those wishing to register in its various categories from the UAE and countries around the world on The website of the center.

This came during the jury meeting of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, which was held today “remotely”, headed by Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency and Chairman of the Committee, during which the developments of the award were discussed, and the most prominent initiatives for nomination in the category of the best initiative that achieved a societal impact at the level of United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was attended by Jawaher Al Naqbi, Director of the International Government Communication Center, along with the jury members of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, and Ali Jaber, General Director of the “Umm. B. C »Dean of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Media, Dr. Ali Salem Al Lawati, Adviser for Studies and Research at the Diwan of the Royal Court of the Sultanate of Oman, Sami Al Riyami, Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper« Emirates Today », Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City« Shams », Fadela Al Maeeni, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper, and Dr. Yasar Jarrar is a strategic advisor.

Jawaher Al-Naqbi said: The award has witnessed a great turnout by the concerned authorities for its global stature in support of the idea of ​​excellence in government communication, pointing out that the extension of the period for receiving entries comes in response to the requests of many individuals to allow more time to submit after inquiries about a mechanism were received. Submission, criteria and conditions of the award.

Al-Naqbi pointed to the annual increase in participation rates in the award, which reflects its position and importance in the development of the sector, noting that institutions and individuals are aware of the award’s role in promoting positive and constructive competition, which is reflected in the development of work and support for development efforts in societies.