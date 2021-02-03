The Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation in Umm Al Quwain announced the extension of receiving housing applications for the “Tolerance 2” neighborhood project in Salamah, until April 1, to ease pressure on government departments in the emirate.

The Director General of the Foundation, Rashid Hamad Al-Hamr, told «Emirates Today» that «the Foundation has received more than 600 applications from citizens wishing to obtain housing, since the opening of registration last December».

He explained that «some departments of the emirate witnessed pressure with the increasing submission of requests to complete the inheritance inventory transactions and extract the necessary identification papers».

He stated that «receiving requests and registering names, was done through the website, but the institution used to spend a lot of time communicating with clients to complete their papers, and that some senior citizens faced a problem in using the site and submitting requests through it, so the institution decided to make the mechanism for submitting applications In his presence, what allows the competent employee to check the necessary documents, before accepting the request, ”indicating that“ the institution requires the citizen to submit a housing application himself, without authorizing anyone or sending someone on his behalf. ” He emphasized that requests would be received based on the conditions available in the applicant, and not according to his priority, as requests are examined according to humanitarian, social and financial situations.

He explained that the “Tolerance 2” neighborhood project includes unified residential models, in terms of size and architectural style, with a ground and first floor villa model with an area of ​​315 square meters, consisting of five rooms, a kitchen, a sitting room and car shades for each villa.

The neighborhood also includes a mosque on an area of ​​425 square meters, a number of shops on an area of ​​510 square meters, and a sewage treatment plant.





