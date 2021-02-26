The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, decided to extend the preventive measures that were approved by the committee at the beginning of this month of February, and to continue their application until mid-April, specifically until the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan. In light of the results of the process of evaluation, monitoring and continuous follow-up, and the effectiveness of those measures demonstrated throughout the current month.

The recommendations submitted to the committee by the authorities concerned with dealing with the emerging corona virus agreed on the importance of continuing to implement these measures until further notice.

The committee stressed the need for flexibility in taking decisions regarding preventive measures, according to the need, pointing out that the response to the “Covid-19” pandemic is proceeding according to a clear plan and specific roles, in coordination between all concerned parties.

The committee commended the influential role of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in coordinating pandemic control operations at the state level, where coordination and exchange of information and data continues, and consideration of the procedures and steps required by the situation, internally and internationally, to ensure the highest levels of protection. And safety for all, citizens, residents and visitors.

The committee praised the pace at which the vaccination campaigns with vaccines against the emerging corona virus are proceeding in Dubai, and at the level of the UAE, with directions and follow-up leadership, as the number of doses provided until yesterday exceeded five million and 933 thousand and 299 doses, while the number of examinations in the country exceeded 30 million examinations. Which is one of the highest rates in the world in relation to the population, whether in terms of the vaccine doses provided or the number of examinations, which proves the strength of the health care system in the UAE and its commitment to providing the best forms of support to all components of society, and highlights its ability to effectively address one of the most dangerous epidemics the world has faced In its recent history.

In light of the new decision, the procedures that have been announced and applied will be extended from February 2 this year, as these measures will remain in effect until the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, indicating that the numbers in cinemas, activities and entertainment and sports events inside the closed halls will continue to be reduced by 50%. From the capacity of the place, with the strengthening of preventive measures, in addition to not exceeding the number of visitors to shopping centers, hotel guests, and users of swimming pools and private beaches in hotel facilities, about 70% of the capacity of the place.

The measures also include continuing to tighten supervision and intensifying inspection campaigns and monitoring visits to ensure the implementation of prevention protocols and precautionary measures, foremost of which is commitment to spatial distancing and wearing masks, in accordance with what is announced and in force in this regard. The committee warned against negligence in applying preventive measures, stressing that they represent the protective shield and the only guarantee in facing one of the most severe epidemics, and the deepest of which have an impact on all health, social and economic levels, while community cooperation in all its segments and components remains in addressing this great challenge and commitment to implementing the recommended steps and measures. In all locations, whether on the personal or institutional level, it is the main pillar of all efforts aimed at safely crossing the crisis, and the speed of recovery from its consequences depends on the extent of commitment to the application of preventive measures.

In addition, the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed the continuation of the hotline service “901” and the “Eye of the Police” service, within the Dubai Police smart application, to receive reports about violations, whether by individuals, institutions, or any party that does not adhere to the procedures described.

Precautionary actions and measures

Continuing to reduce the numbers in cinemas, entertainment and sporting activities and events inside closed halls by 50%.

-Conservation of 70% of the capacity of shopping centers, hotels, swimming pools and private beaches in hotel establishments.

The one after midnight, the maximum time for restaurants and cafes to close.

– Continuing inspection campaigns and monitoring visits … and severe violations of the prevention protocols and the announced precautionary measures.

– The continuation of the hotline “901” and the “Eye of the Police” service, as part of the Dubai Police smart application to receive reports of violations.

– The committee confirmed the continuation of the response to the pandemic according to a specific plan in coordination with the concerned authorities.

– The “hotline” and “eye of the police” continued to receive reports about violations of health procedures.





