Muro’s mayor, Antoni Serra, and other councilors descended on Playa de Muro on Thursday in order to take a look at the work to extend the “boulevard” that is being created on the side road from the municipal offices to the roundabout which used to be referred to as the Banca March roundabout but which now, one guesses, is Can Pescador.

This is the second phase of a much-heralded project that began between 2017 and 2018. Like some of the work currently being carried out in Puerto Alcudia, there is investment from the government’s fund for tourist accommodation places. Apart from finishing off the boulevard, and thereby giving greater priority to pedestrians, work is being done on the drainage and telecommunications systems. There will be new urban furniture, new street lighting, new trees and charging points for electric vehicles.

Part of the rationale for this project, so it was said, was as a means of addressing tourism seasonality. In other words, the implication was that the boulevard would assist in extending the season. How it was supposed to do this I was never quite sure, but the boulevard is nevertheless welcome in adding to the general improvements of recent years. One of those improvements was the construction of Grupo Boulevard’s head office. And now, there will be a boulevard passing Boulevard.