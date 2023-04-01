The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the extension of the opening hours of Al Maktoum Bridge, to be from six in the morning until one in the morning of the next day, for a period of six days a week (from Monday to Saturday) during the month of Ramadan. It called on drivers to use alternative roads during the bridge closure from 1 am to 6 am, including the road through the Garhoud Bridge, the Business Bay Bridge and the Shindagha Tunnel, in addition to the Infinity Bridge. Vehicles cross using the Al Maktoum Bridge, which is the first bridge built in Dubai and was opened in 1963, from Bur Dubai to Deira Dubai and vice versa without having to use the boats known as the abra, or detouring around Dubai Creek.