The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the extension of the opening hours of Al Maktoum Bridge to be from 6:00 AM until 1:00 AM the following day, for a period of 6 days a week, from Monday to Saturday during the month of Ramadan, starting from yesterday, March 30.

The authority called on drivers to use alternative roads, coinciding with the closure of Al Maktoum Bridge from 1 am to 6 am during the aforementioned days, which includes the road through Al Garhoud Bridge, Business Bay Bridge, Al Shindagha Tunnel, in addition to the Infinity Bridge.

Vehicles cross using the Al Maktoum Bridge, which is the first bridge built in Dubai and was opened in 1963, from Bur Dubai to Deira Dubai and vice versa without having to use the boats known as the abra, or detouring around Dubai Creek.

The bridge and the roads leading to it witnessed an expansion process in 2007, when the bridge was expanded to increase its capacity and reduce congestion. A number of new lanes were opened on November 7, 2007, which increased the bridge’s capacity to 9,500 vehicles per hour.

It is noteworthy that the Al Maktoum Bridge Crossing is one of the five crossings that cross Dubai Creek in the Emirate of Dubai, one of the creeks, which include the Shindagha Tunnel, the Floating Bridge, the Garhoud Bridge, and the Business Bay Crossing.