Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the most prominent indoor entertainment and sports facility in the UAE, announced the extension of the “Family and Friends Offer”, which gives guests the opportunity to purchase 4 tickets for only 3 tickets until the end of 2021. Guests will be able to take advantage of this offer when purchasing tickets through the website to participate in Free jumping and indoor climbing experiences.

The indoor skydiving show, which is available at a fee of 795 dirhams per person, offers two indoor flying experiences as well as sharing safety tips from an experience guide, hiring flying equipment, and hearing flight instructions individually.

While the climbing show is available for 405 dirhams per person, and includes the possibility of entering for a period of 60 minutes to three climbing walls under the supervision of a professional trainer, in addition to renting climbing equipment, including a helmet, a belt to fasten the climbing ropes and climbing shoes, and the «family and friends show» is available at Reservations are made via the website only.