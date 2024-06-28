The Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence announced the extension of the nomination period for the Emirates Artificial Intelligence Award, until next July 12, to provide a greater opportunity for participants from federal, local and semi-governmental entities to submit their contributions in line with the award’s objectives in shaping the features of the digital future and enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

Receiving nominations for the award was extended in line with the national movement to interact with its objectives and provide a greater opportunity for those wishing to participate, to provide solutions that contribute to promoting the adoption of the best uses of artificial intelligence and creating a national standard for these uses at the state level, in order to achieve the UAE government’s directives to develop the best intelligence solutions. Artificial, and designed a national standard for use at the state level.

The award enhances the motivation of government agencies in the country to shape the digital future by employing artificial intelligence solutions and empowering individuals and communities and encouraging them to benefit from them. It also works to enhance cooperation between agencies and create a state of positive competitiveness that contributes to the UAE’s progress in digital fields.

The award categories include service excellence, decision-making, operational efficiency, and Emirati artificial intelligence. Nominations are evaluated based on the level of innovation, AI ethics standards, AI maturity standards, scalability and development, and level of impact.

Nomination applications will be received until July 12, 2024 by registering in one or more categories through the electronic link: https://ai.gov.ae/ar/aiaward /