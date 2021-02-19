Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Health Authority announced the extension of the moratorium on unnecessary elective curative surgeries, until the date of the twentieth of next March, which is renewable, as part of precautionary measures aimed at dealing with the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19).

In its book to all hospitals and one-day surgery centers licensed by it, the authority indicated that unnecessary elective operations can be permitted, only as necessary, and the extent of medical need for the patient’s health status, according to the discretion of the attending physician and the clinical condition of a patient, or in an emergency situation.

The authority stressed the importance of taking all as necessary to ensure full compliance with the aforementioned, indicating concerted efforts and ensuring the readiness of the health sector in the emirate to provide the required health care for sick cases.