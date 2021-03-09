In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision extending the freezing of fees for government services in Dubai until early 2023 This is to support the economic, social and psychological stability of all components of society, to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and attractiveness to entrepreneurs and investors, to push the wheel of sustainable development and keep pace with market trends.

Crown Prince of Dubai: – “The decision aims to support economic, social and psychological stability for all components of society.” – “The Dubai government has the flexibility to enable it to deal efficiently with the challenges the current global situation brings.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai affirmed that «this decision comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to take into account the interest of society in all its components, citizens and residents, with what this requires of taking decisions that help everyone to overcome the current stage, and ensure societal stability And enabling the various business sectors to fulfill their obligations, ”noting His Highness,“ The Dubai government has the flexibility to deal efficiently with the challenges that the current global situation brings, based on accurate monitoring and evaluation of the various dimensions of the situation. ”

The decision to freeze government fees includes not creating or imposing any new fees, except in the event of new services being introduced, after ascertaining the existence of the justification and the real benefit to society.

The decision of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai extends the decision to freeze government fees, issued in March 2018, in an important addition that supports the five economic packages launched by the Dubai government over the past 12 months, from March 2020 until now, in order to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic. Covid-19 », as the value of subsidies exceeded 7.1 billion dirhams, and included the cancellation and reduction of many government fees, temporarily or permanently, in various sectors.

