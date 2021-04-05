Extending the debt relief mechanism to 28 poor countries

Today, Monday, the International Monetary Fund announced the extension of urgent aid to 28 of the world’s poorest countries, to allow them to reduce their debts and deal better with the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

In April 2020, at the start of the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund launched a debt relief mechanism within the framework of the “Trust Fund for Disaster Containment and Debt Relief”.

The mechanism was then covering 25 countries for a period of six months.

The mechanism was expanded last October to cover 28 countries, and extended to April 13, 2021.

The Washington-based foundation said in a statement today that its board of directors agreed on April 1 to extend the mechanism until October 15.

The trust fund provides debt relief in the form of grants to the poorest and most vulnerable countries affected by a natural disaster or public health crisis with tragic repercussions.

The goal is to “free financial resources” to allocate to health, social and economic support to mitigate the impact of the epidemic.

In March 2020, the fund began raising funds to allow its trust fund to provide debt service relief of up to $ 1 billion.

Today, Monday, the International Monetary Fund said, “So far, donors have pledged to make contributions totaling about (…) $ 774 million from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, China, Mexico, the Philippines, Sweden, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Malta.”