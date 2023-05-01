The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces announced on Sunday the extension of the armistice, which ends at midnight, for a period of three days, despite its continuous violation since its inception, while the Secretary-General of the United Nations decided to dispatch a senior official to the region in light of the “unprecedented” situation in Sudan.
The army said in a statement that, based on international efforts, the armed forces agreed to extend the armistice, stressing its full readiness to deal with any violations.
The Rapid Support Forces also announced “an extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours” in response to “international, regional and local calls.”
For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, decided on Sunday to dispatch “immediately” to the region, responsible for humanitarian affairs in the organization, Martin Griffiths, in light of the “unprecedented” situation.
“Events in Sudan are taking place at an unprecedented scale and speed,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, expressing his “great concern” and calling on “all parties” to protect civilians and allow them to leave the battle zones.
The war left at least 528 dead and 4,599 wounded, according to figures announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, but the toll is likely to be higher.
