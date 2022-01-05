Ras Al Khaimah Police decided to extend the 50% reduction in traffic violations until January 17, in order to adopt initiatives that would make customers happy and reduce the burdens on community members.

Ras Al Khaimah Police explained that the reduction will greatly facilitate the owners of the violating vehicles, which incur large sums of money as a result of the accumulated violations from settling their status and paying the value of the violations after giving them the discount granted by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

She emphasized that the discount includes all traffic violations and the vehicle reservation allowance committed in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and severe traffic violations are excluded from the reduction in order to urge all drivers whose vehicles have any violations to expedite the payment of these violations to take advantage of the discount granted, and to pay the accumulated violations on them, through applications And also benefit from paying fines for reservations by visiting the vehicle storage headquarters in Al-Saadi area.

She called on everyone to adhere to traffic regulations and laws and to abide by the speed limits on the roads, both internal and external, in order to implement the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at controlling road security, stressing the importance of everyone participating in preserving the real wealth of the country, represented by the youth, by joining hands side by side, in Putting an end to traffic accidents, which are considered an obsession for the community, wishing safety for all.



