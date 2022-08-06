The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has extended the 50% discount period for the value of “illegal operation” violations until the fourth of next October, calling on those wishing to take advantage of the discount to pay the amounts due before the specified date.

In early July, the authority announced a 50% deduction from the value of the “truck smuggling” and “illegal operation” violations.

She stated that the decision includes violations of “illegal operation” during the period from January 1, 2015 to March 31, and violations of “truck smuggling” during the period from January 1, 2019 to March 14.