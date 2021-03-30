The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the extension of the registration period for enrollment of Emirati students in the first, second, and first grade kindergartens, in addition to the transportation classes “2-12” for the academic year 2021-2022 in public schools until the eighth of next April, in order to provide the opportunity for parents of students To complete the registration procedures for their families.

The Foundation called on the families of the targeted students to take the initiative to reserve seats for their children and attach the required documents by entering the link https://tinyurl.com/publicschoolregistration, through which they can complete the registration process after ensuring that all the conditions required for enrollment are met in the aforementioned academic stages.

The Foundation has set conditions for students’ enrollment in the first and second kindergarten stages, so that students complete the approved age for registration until August 31 of the academic year 2021-2022, so that the age of the student in Kindergarten One is not less than four years and includes students born in 09/01/2016 to 31 -08-2017 As for students who have completed five years in Kindergarten 2, which include students born in 09/01/2015 to 08/31/2016, and with regard to the first grade, students who have completed six years and who are not older than eight years are accepted, and include students who were born in 01/31 9/2013 to August 31, 2015.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

