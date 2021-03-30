The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the extension of the registration period, for Emirati students to enroll in kindergarten 1 and 2, and first grade, in addition to transportation classes (2-12), for the next academic year in government schools until the eighth of next April, in order to provide an opportunity for parents Students, to complete the registration procedures.

The Foundation called on students’ families to take the initiative to reserve seats for their children, and attach the required documents by entering the link (https: / / tinyurl.com/ publicschoo lregistration), through which they can complete the registration process, after making sure that the required conditions are met. All, for enrollment in the aforementioned academic levels.

The Foundation has set conditions for students’ enrollment in kindergarten first and second stages, so that students complete the approved age for registration until August 31 of the 2021-2022 academic year, so that the age of the student in Kindergarten is no less than four years, and includes students born on the first from September 2016 to 31 From August 2017, while students who have completed five years of age are accepted into Kindergarten II, which includes students born on the first of September 2015 to August 31, 2016, and with regard to the first grade, students who have completed six years and not older than eight years are accepted, and include students born on the first of September 2013, to August 31, 2015.

