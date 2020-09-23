The duration of paternity leave will double and increase to 28 days, the Elysee said on Tuesday, allowing France, a time at the forefront on the subject, to make up part of its delay compared to the best European students.

“Time is an essential factor in forming an important bond between the child and the parents. Currently, this 14 days time is too short.” The duration of paternity leave will increase to 28 days, said Tuesday, September 22, the Elysee Palace, during a briefing organized on the eve of Emmanuel Macron’s trip on the subject of early childhood, to a Protection center. mother and child (PMI), in Longjumeau (Essonne). If it doubles the duration of paternity leave, the executive remains below the conclusions of the Cyrulnik commission on the first 1,000 days of the newborn, installed in September 2019 by the head of state, who recommended ” extend paternity leave to nine weeks.

Since 2019, the government has in fact decided to build a new public policy to support parenting based on this period of childhood. Here are three questions about those important 1,000 days.

What is the period of the child’s first 1,000 days?

This is the interval between the 4th month of pregnancy, when where the fetus begins to interact with its environment, and the 2 years of the child, when he pronounces his first sentences. Since the end of the 1980s, this determining period of early childhood has been the subject of much research, as well as medical and scientific studies. In 2008, the specialized journal The Lancet demonstrated the critical importance of maternal and child nutrition during the first 1,000 days of children’s lives for developing countries. Then, in the 2010s, the World Health Organization (WHO) made it a priority for its recommendations.

This period “is characterized by a growth rate unmatched on a lifelong scale: the baby grows two centimeters per month, the size of his brain is multiplied by five and neuronal connections are established there at a frequency of 200 000 per minute “, can we read on the website of the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, which devotes an entire section to this subject.

Why has the government focused on this period?

This is one of the priority projects of Adrien Taquet, Secretary of State for Children and Families. Upon his appointment, he announced his desire to propose a new Pact for Children. The period of the first 1,000 days caught his attention during the Assises de la protection de l’Enfant on July 4 and 5, 2019.

A little over two months later, Emmanuel Macron set up a commission at the Elysee Palace, made up of 18 scientists, including the child psychiatrist Boris Cyrulnik, who chairs it, to think about improving the support for the first 1,000 days. of the child. “We can decide what we are going to do so that these 1000 days go well (…) and to avoid irreversible situations”, declared at the time the Head of State, saying he must “a lot” to Boris Cyrulnik and his writings. The child psychiatrist has indeed carried out many works on early childhood.

Emmanuel Macron estimated, on September 19, 2019, that this work would lead the State to “to invest, in the first sense of the term, and [à] revisiting organizational choices to invest in our children. “” 90% are played before the age of 3, and the more we are in a difficult environment, the more difficult it is to organize these first 1,000 days “, he had declared. According to the government, one in two parents say they are not doing it and 25% of those who take care of their child themselves do not “by choice”. Based on these figures, the Head of State had clearly announced that he wanted “respond to the call of parents who are sometimes deprived, terrified”.

How did the first 1,000 days report influence the executive’s decision?

The commission chaired by Boris Cyrulnik finally made his report (PDF) over the child’s first 1,000 days September 8, a year after its installation. Develop parenting support, rethink childbirth leave, provide better treatment for postpartum depression, build spaces more conducive to child development, train professionals on the child’s first 1,000 days … In 130 pages, the 18 experts formulate numerous proposals. For now, the executive has chosen to take up a subject: paternity leave, central recommendation of the Cyrulnik report.

Thus, convinced that“it takes time, availability and physical and emotional closeness on the part of parents for them to build a harmonious relationship with their baby”, the authors of the report recommend extending the duration of paternity leave. “A part could be taken after the birth and the other part at the end of maternal leave”, they suggest in particular. Experts recommend nine weeks of paternity leave.

“The emergency was the paternity leave, because today it is 14 days. It is insufficient both in terms of scientific expectations and the expectations of society”, justifies the Elysée to the political service of France Televisions. “We see that, for this bond of attachment to be built, it is necessary to lengthen, it is necessary to offer more time to the second parent with his child.” However, the executive does not follow the conclusions of the commission. “Doubling down is already a fairly massive change in terms of cultural evolution and for the place of fathers at birth. (…) This seems to us a good balance between the proposal that is made and the transformation of what is is in force today “, do we assume at the Elysee.